James A. Greer
GREENWOOD, ARK. — James A. Greer, 80, of Greenwood, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas.
He was born in 1942 in Kilgore, Texas and raised in Logansport, Louisiana. He later moved to Marshall, Texas where he married the love of his life, Donna Greer and raised their family. In 2015, they moved to Arkansas to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
James grew up hunting and fishing and had an interest in collecting arrow heads on the Sabine River. He was a US Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He faithfully served and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Marshall for many years. He was an avid fan of the outdoors, especially beautiful views, the Dallas Cowboys and his many hats which he wore every day. He was a strong Christian family man, who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his loving and wonderful wife of 54 years.
He is survived by his wife Donna; his daughter Wendy Sparks (Todd) of Conway, Arkansas, and son Timothy Greer (Laura) of Lavaca, Arkansas; two grandsons, four granddaughters, and three great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents Travis and Maxine Greer; his brother Travis Greer, Jr.; and his sister Ann Torrans. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at The Cammack Family Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Algoma Cemetery in Marshall on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Scott Beesinger officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Timothy Greer, Todd Sparks, Chase Sparks, Alyssa Sparks, Mark Torrans, and Scott Beesinger. The family request that memorial gifts be given to Pathway to Victory at PO Box 223609, Dallas, TX 75222-3609 or online at ptv.org/donate.
