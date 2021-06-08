James Alexander
MARSHALL, TX Graveside services for James Alexander, 90, of Marshall will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Cave Springs Cemetery under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall. Mr. Alexander passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021.
James was born on September 5, 1930, in Mobile, Alabama to the late Doc & Ovelia Tillman Alexander. He married the love of his life, Louise Payne, on April 27, 1956 and together they raised a loving family. James worked at Marathon LeTourneau for many years and retired from there. He loved hunting, fishing and making people laugh.
James is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Alexander of Marshall; children, James Ralph Alexander and wife Candyce of Mooringsport, La; Danny Alexander of Woodlawn; Richard Alexander of Hallsville; Katy Burd of Jefferson; and Chuck Alexander and wife Sheila of Troup; brothers Charlie and Paul Alexander and sister Della Briggs.
James is also survived by nine grandchildren: Amanda Sepulvado, Chad Cline, Dannysha Russell, Koulter Alexander, Brooke Rowell, Ashley McGriff, Michael Hall, Kyle Alexander and Josh Alexander; ten great grandchildren: Hunter, Tia, Daxton, Dayden, Bowen, Delaney, Alex, Haleigh, Natalie & Skylar; and two great-great grandchildren Kylo & Keanu.
