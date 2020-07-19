James Douglas Dixon
MARSHALL James Douglas Jimmy Dixon, 78 of Marshall passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 after a long battle with kidney issues. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 21st at Cave Springs Cemetery with Bro. Craig Evers officiating. There will a time for visitation from 6-8 p.m., Monday, July 20th at Downs Funeral Home.
Jimmy was born in Marshall, Texas on March 28, 1942. He worked for Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff Department for many years, retiring from the Sheriff's Department. He was a member of Cave Springs Church.
He is survived by three children: daughter, Angela Frazier and husband, Dale; son, Chad Dixon and son-in-law, Jean Ledet; son, Jarrod Ean-Dixon; grandchildren, Jessica Winn, Vera, Cypress, and Henry. Also surviving are sisters, Hazel Redmond, Jhonnie Mae Adams, Velma and William Titsworth, Harold Diane Jordan, Mary Maples; brothers, Dick Sawyer and Tom Sawyer and Jan; nieces, Julia Hunter, April Hood, Amanda Dixon, Tara Titsworth; other relatives, David and Kay Berry, David Berry, Jr., Max Berry, Darlene Bounds, and many, many more amazing friends, who were also his family.
He was preceded in death by his mothers, Annie Sawyer Dixon and Mearl Dixon; father, John Dixon; former wife, Wilda Joe; brother, Howard Sawyer; sister, Janice Martin; brothers, Ray Dixon, William Dixon, and John Paul Dixon.
Honorary Pallbearers will be David Berry, Sr., David Berry, Jr., Dale Frazier, Jean Ledet, and Max Berry.
Services are entrusted to Downs Funeral Home. If there is anyone we have not mentioned, it is not intentional and we are so very thankful for you all.
