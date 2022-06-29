James Furrh Ware
ELYSIAN FIELDS — James (Jim) Furrh Ware passed away on June 27, 2022 at the age of 71 in his home in Elysian Fields, Texas surrounded by his loved ones.
Jim was born in Odessa, Texas on March 11, 1951 to Jack Blocker Ware and Mary Elizabeth Furrh. He graduated from Elysian Fields High School in 1969 where he met his future wife, Linda Jane Golden. He continued his education at Texas Christian University, earning a degree in Ranch Management in May 1973. This led to many career opportunities over the years as he managed cattle, land, timber, oil, and gas.
Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Jim and Linda were married on October 27, 1973, celebrating 48 years together. He was a proud father to four boys: David, Bobby, Matt, and Jase. While he showed his boys what hard work and providing for your family looks like, his commitment to living out his faith and showing unconditional love was his greatest accomplishment. Jim was a member of Golden Rule Evangelical Presbyterian Church since he was a young boy and served as an elder for 37 years.
Jim was happiest when he had his entire family together. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and spoiled them as much as possible. He was on a mission to provide them with fun adventures and to teach them to enjoy the outdoors, and he succeeded immensely. His fun sense of humor rubbed off as well, and many are now master pranksters just like their Paw.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Blocker Ware; mother, Mary Elizabeth Furrh; brother, John Blocker Ware III; father-in-law, Donald (Red) Edward Golden and mother-in-law, Erma Jane; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James B. Furrh Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. John Blocker Ware II; uncles, James Brooke Furrh Jr. and James Luther Ware; and brother-in-law, Douglas Golden. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Linda Ware of Elysian Fields; four sons: David Furrh Ware and wife Natalee of Hallsville; James (Bobby) Robert Ware and wife Shelby of Longview; Matthew (Matt) Golden Ware and wife Amanda of Elysian Fields; and Jase Blocker Ware and wife Cortni of Elysian Fields; grandchildren, Payton, Sutton, Landon, Matilyn, Scarlett, Sydnee, Kaleb, Knox, and Evelyn; sister-in-law Pam Lawless and husband Sam of Elysian Fields; sister-in-law Barbara Hickey and husband Butch of Elysian Fields; sister-in-law Beth Golden of Elysian Fields; brother-in-law Caroll Golden and wife Sue of Carthage; sister-in-law Sue Ann Ware of Elysian Fields; aunts, Mary Leigh Furrh of Jackson and Connie Ware Wilson of Palm Beach Shores, FL; cousins, Laura Ware Shurtleff of Marshall, Brooke Furrh and Roy Furrh of Jackson, MS and Leigh Furrh of Atlanta, GA; and many extended cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held at the chapel at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall on June 29th beginning at 5 pm with Pastor Brad Simms and Pastor Chad Commander officiating the service at 6:30 pm. Interment will be held at Elysian Fields Cemetery on June 30th at 10 am. Pallbearers are his sons, Butch Hickey, and Chad Crisp. Memorials may be made to Golden Rule Evangelical Presbyterian Church or Elysian Fields Cemetery in Elysian Fields in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.