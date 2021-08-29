James G. Saxton, Sr.
HUNTINGTON — James G. Saxton, Sr., 86, passed away at home on Tuesday, Aug. 24. He was a USAF Korean War Veteran and retired truck driver.
He is survived by his wife, Ida and her children. Also his children, James, Randall, Pam, Carla and his 6 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, daughter-n-law and his children’s mother, Bonnie (Davis) Saxton.
A Memorial will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Ida and her children. Also his children, James, Randall, Pam, Carla and his 6 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, daughter-n-law and his children’s mother, Bonnie (Davis) Saxton.
A Memorial will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.