James Henry Wisdom, Sr.
MARSHALL — James Henry Wisdom, Sr. was born on October 3, 1942, in Dallas, Texas to Clarence Vernon Wisdom and Lela Mae Nix Wisdom. He went to be with our Lord on February 21, 2022, in Marshall, Texas at the age of 79.
He was a devoted husband and father. He served active duty for 2 years in the Navy and 4 years in the Reserves. He then began working for Mobil Oil and later ExxonMobil for a total of 39 years before retiring in 2005.
He loved riding dirt bikes in his younger days with his boys. He also loved camping, fishing and cruising.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Lela Wisdom; daughter Amanda Dawn Wisdom; brother, Vernon Eugene Wisdom and 2 sisters, Shirley Batson and Ruby Ann Richardson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sara K. Wisdom; sons, Michael Lynn Wisdom of Dallas, Jamie Shawn Wisdom of Dallas and James Henry Wisdom, Jr. and wife, Angela of Sedalia, MO; brother, Louis Marion Mathis of Dallas; a very special sister-in-law, Bonnie Hall of Marshall; 6 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
A special celebration of life will be held at a later date.
