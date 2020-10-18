James Jim Johnson
MARSHALL James Jim L. Johnson, Jr, 84, of Marshall, TX peacefully passed away on October 4th, 2020 in Longview, TX. Born on June 7, 1936 in Nacogdoches, TX, he was the eldest of two children born to James L. Johnson, Sr and Lenox Sims Johnson.
Jim is survived by his two loving sons and daughters-in-law, Steele and Debbie Johnson of Fort Worth, TX and James Trey and Adrienne Johnson of Lantana, TX; his granddaughter, Lauren Johnson, of Austin, TX and grandson, Martin Johnson of Fort Worth, TX; As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents James L. Johnson, Sr and Lenox Sims Johnson and his sister, Mary Louise Johnson Allen.
In his early career, Jim was a District Sales Manager with Texaco Corp. in Nashville, TN. His heart, however, was always in East Texas which eventually led him and his family back to Marshall to work with his parents at the original James L Johnson Grocery, located at the old Snider Lumber Mill. Johnson Grocery was later relocated across the street from the brick yard on N. Franklin St where Jim ran it until his retirement in 1992.
In the early 90's, Jim decided he needed to make a change in his life and fully embraced the twelve principles, the spiritual nature, and the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous. He credited his sponsor and numerous AA members for saving his life and in return he selflessly helped many others as both a sponsor and a willing listener and counselor over his several decades of membership.
To define Jim as a grocer only would not be a fully accurate description of the man.
Jim was a cattle rancher; he was a gifted storyteller; he had a quick wit and loved making people laugh. He loved a good prank even when he was the one being pranked. Jim had some of the best friends a man could ever have because he was one of the best friends a man could ever be. Jim was an avid hunter of any game, in season or out, including a tiger. He enjoyed some of the best moonshine made in Harrison County, and may have even sold a little. Jim loved Caddo lake as much as anything and knew it like the back of his hand. He could run full throttle from one end of Caddo to the other under a new moon without lights. He closed down many a duck eve craps game without missing the hunt the next morning. He loved fishing for white perch with a cane pole and catfish with a trap. Jim was a very spiritual man and nature was his sanctuary. Jim was a proud 1960 graduate of Texas A&M University and loved rooting his beloved Aggie football team on to victory each fall. To his sons, Jim was a larger than life Cowboy - a real-life John Wayne.
Jim's family would like to convey a special message of thanks to the talented and caring professionals at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital and Heart to Heart Hospice, both of Longview, TX, who cared for Jim during the final weeks of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Heart to Heart Hospice of Longview, a local food bank, or animal shelter of your choice.
The family plans to have a very informal gathering with friends and family at Crips Camp at Caddo Lake on Saturday November 7th at 2 PM for an afternoon of storytelling and fellowship.
Jim is survived by his two loving sons and daughters-in-law, Steele and Debbie Johnson of Fort Worth, TX and James Trey and Adrienne Johnson of Lantana, TX; his granddaughter, Lauren Johnson, of Austin, TX and grandson, Martin Johnson of Fort Worth, TX; As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents James L. Johnson, Sr and Lenox Sims Johnson and his sister, Mary Louise Johnson Allen.
In his early career, Jim was a District Sales Manager with Texaco Corp. in Nashville, TN. His heart, however, was always in East Texas which eventually led him and his family back to Marshall to work with his parents at the original James L Johnson Grocery, located at the old Snider Lumber Mill. Johnson Grocery was later relocated across the street from the brick yard on N. Franklin St where Jim ran it until his retirement in 1992.
In the early 90's, Jim decided he needed to make a change in his life and fully embraced the twelve principles, the spiritual nature, and the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous. He credited his sponsor and numerous AA members for saving his life and in return he selflessly helped many others as both a sponsor and a willing listener and counselor over his several decades of membership.
To define Jim as a grocer only would not be a fully accurate description of the man.
Jim was a cattle rancher; he was a gifted storyteller; he had a quick wit and loved making people laugh. He loved a good prank even when he was the one being pranked. Jim had some of the best friends a man could ever have because he was one of the best friends a man could ever be. Jim was an avid hunter of any game, in season or out, including a tiger. He enjoyed some of the best moonshine made in Harrison County, and may have even sold a little. Jim loved Caddo lake as much as anything and knew it like the back of his hand. He could run full throttle from one end of Caddo to the other under a new moon without lights. He closed down many a duck eve craps game without missing the hunt the next morning. He loved fishing for white perch with a cane pole and catfish with a trap. Jim was a very spiritual man and nature was his sanctuary. Jim was a proud 1960 graduate of Texas A&M University and loved rooting his beloved Aggie football team on to victory each fall. To his sons, Jim was a larger than life Cowboy - a real-life John Wayne.
Jim's family would like to convey a special message of thanks to the talented and caring professionals at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital and Heart to Heart Hospice, both of Longview, TX, who cared for Jim during the final weeks of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Heart to Heart Hospice of Longview, a local food bank, or animal shelter of your choice.
The family plans to have a very informal gathering with friends and family at Crips Camp at Caddo Lake on Saturday November 7th at 2 PM for an afternoon of storytelling and fellowship.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.