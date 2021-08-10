James Kenneth (Ken) Carpenter
MARSHALL, TX On Sunday, August 1, 2021, James Kenneth Carpenter, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 74. Kenneth was born on February 13, 1947 in Pittsburg, TX to Morrell and Ruth Carpenter. Ken was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Karen of Marshall; his three sons and their spouses: Cameron and Tonia, Brandon and Iris, Ryan and Tiffany; eight grandchildren; three brothers: Dennis, Don, Daniel; two sisters, Darlene and Judy as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Ken graduated from Pittsburg High School and went on to attend college at East Texas Bible College in Marshall. He loved Gospel music and had a vast knowledge of the Bible. He spent a short time being a minister when he was younger. He loved working in the produce department at Walmart, where he and Karen met, and not much later, they married at Bel-Air Baptist Church in Marshall. Ken enjoyed spending time in local parks metal detecting and was known for having the best banana pudding in town.
A time of visitation with Ken's family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Sullivan Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Ken's life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at Mobberly Baptist Church, Marshall with interment to follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 E. Travis Street, Marshall, TX 75670.
