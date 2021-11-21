James King Rivers, III
ASHDOWN, AR — James “King” Rivers, III, 61, passed on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his home in Ashdown, Arkansas. He was born on November 26, 1959 in Shreveport, Louisiana to James King Rivers, Jr. and Peggy Pate Rivers.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Algoma Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be held Monday, November 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas.
King was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by two sons, Shaun Rivers and wife Amy of Whitehouse, Texas, and Chris Rivers and fiancé Elizabeth Champion Kirk of Scottsville, Texas; his brother Larry Rivers of Stonewall, Louisiana; 13 grandchildren, Ashley Stegall, Mason Stegall, Justin Butcher, Wesley Rivers, William Rivers, Domonik Rivers, Taylor Rivers, Benjamin Butcher, Shelby Roemhildt and husband Nick, Jamie Rivers, Lane Rivers, Mack Kirk, and Ethan Kirk; 1 great-grandchild, James Steven Roemhildt; and his fiancé Carla Lumpkin.
King enjoyed anything outdoors especially with his sons, including fishing, camping and working on antique cars and trucks. He loved to make slow things go fast and fast things go faster. In his lifetime, he owned and operated J & R Roofing; Elysian Fields Paint and Body Shop and Custom Paint & Body Works. King had a very strong work ethic that was something that he passed on to his boys. They were taught the value of hard work while doing various jobs with their father. His favorite music was anything sang by the great Elvis Presley. James King Rivers, III is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
