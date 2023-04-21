James Lee “Jimmy” Fyffe
MARSHALL — A memorial service for James Lee “Jimmy” Fyffe, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 1:00 pm till 2:00 pm, Saturday, prior to the start of the memorial service. Mr. Fyffe was born on August 29, 1929, in Marshall, Texas and died on March 30, 2023, in Marshall, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
