James Madison Furrh
DALLAS, TX James Madison Furrh (Bo) was born in Reno, Nevada July 11, 1945, the son of the Honorable and Mrs. John Dewitt Furrh, Jr of Elysian Fields, Texas. He is a fifth generation son of Harrison county. He died suddenly Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
His paternal great great-grandfather, John Furrh (1821-1898) and wife Jane Graham Furrh (1821-1904) settled near Elysian Fields, Texas more than one hundred years ago in the fall of 1858. John Furrh, his son James Madison Furrh (1845-1935) and a brother-in-law Thomas A. Steele started the Furrh store in Elysian Fields in 1866.
Mr. Furrh was reared in Marshall and Elysian Fields and graduated from Elysian Fields public schools in 1963. He attended Camp Stewart in Kerrville, Texas in the late 1950's. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. He was a Phi Delta Theta alumnus. He served as a Corpsman in the United States Navy in Vietnam and received 2 Bronze Stars, the National Service Defense Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He has since been in the oil and gas industry in the Middle East, South America and the United States.
He was a member of the Marshall Lakeside Country Club, the Cheyenne Mountain Country Club in Colorado Springs, the Brook Hollow Golf Club in Dallas, the Dallas Petroleum Club and the Marshall Martex Investment Club.
Services for Mr. Furrh will be Saturday, December 14th at 11:00am at Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall, Texas. A reception will be held in the Parrish House following the service. Honorary pallbearers are William Kirpatrick Furrh, Jr., Rafael Gomez, Bjarne Rasmussen, Jakob Madison Rasmussen, Hugh Powell Taylor, Jack Powell Taylor, Leslie Earl Rhoades III, James Edward Hodges III, Leon Cazares, Damian Peter Miller, William Allen Abney, Dean Allen Searle, Carl Richard Roth and Robert Lee Bowers.
Mr. Furrh is survived by his wife of 29 years, Gail Rosborough Furrh; his three children from a previous marriage, Heather Leigh Furrh Rasmussen and her husband Bjarne Rasmussen, Sean Madison Furrh and his wife Elizabeth Anne Furrh, Michael Shepherd Furrh and his wife Lisa Elena Furrh; sister Mary Furrh Gomez and husband Rafael Gomez and sister Mindy Furrh Jay; seven grandchildren Annabelle Elizabeth Furrh, Sofia Marie Furrh, Ian Madison Furrh, Jakob Madison Rasmussen, Henrietta Rose Rasmussen, Oliver Shepherd Furrh, and Stella Wren Furrh; nieces Molly Elizabeth Gomez Hoffman, Mary Alexis Jay Hendrickson and Skye Kathleen Jay Rector.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Michelson Museum of Art, 216 North Bolivar Street, Marshall, Texas 75670 or the Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 North Grove Street in Marshall, Texas 75670.
Services are being held under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home,
