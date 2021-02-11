James Perry Houston
MARSHALL Mr. James Perry Houston was born to Ervin and Otha V. Houston on May 22, 1939 in Marshall, TX. Mr. Houston departed this life from natural causes on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Following his marriage to Mrs. Queen T. (Waskom) Houston (predeceased in 2005), Mr. Houston relocated relocated to San Francisco, CA where he resided for nearly 30 years. Mr. Houston and his wife returned to Marshall, TX in 1987 following his retirement from the University of California, San Francisco, where he had been employed for 27 years as a Building Engineer. Viewing for Mr. James Houston will be 3 PM - 5 PM, Friday, February 12, 2021 at Black's Family Center, Marshall, TX. Mr. Houston will be celebrated on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Texas and Louisiana Association Building (mandated facial coverings and social distancing) and interred next to his wife, Queen, at Nichols Cemetery in Marshall, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services (903) 693-3611.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.