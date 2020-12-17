James R. Pieper
MARSHALL A memorial service for James R. Pieper will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Downs Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to service. Bro. Pete Sellers will officiate the service.
James R. Pieper 87, of Marshall, Texas was born on December 28, 1932 in Rule, Texas to his parents, Ernest Pieper and Ruby Scott. He passed away on December 10, 2020. Mr. Pieper was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church. He served in the US Navy during the Korea War for 14 years then worked as Air Traffic Controller in Hilliard, Florida. Mr. Pieper enjoyed working with leather making everything from shoes to belts.
Mr. Pieper is survived by his sons, Scott Pieper and Jody Pieper and wife, Denise; grandchildren, Jody Pieper, Jr. and wife, Kristin; great-grandchildren, Carlee, Case, and Chett. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Pieper and Ruby Scott; son, Jimmy Pieper; daughter-in-law, Marinell Pieper.
