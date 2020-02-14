James Rayford Pap Watson
MARSHALL James Rayford Pap Watson, aka Mr. Austin passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 after reaching 94 years of age. Pap was a World War II veteran where he served as a tail gunner in the B-25 bomber plane. He graduated from Baylor University in 1949 and returned home to start The Austin Furniture Company, a downtown Marshall business for over 68 years. His favorite past times were quail hunting, training bird dogs and fishing.
He is survived by four children: John and Lana White, daughter; Jana and Steve Hall, daughter; James and Di Anna Smith, daughter; Pap and Susan Watson, son. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, May Joyce Michaels Watson; parents, Robert Pitt Watson and Mae Christine McKinley; three brothers and one sister.
Services will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Street, Marshall, Texas at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm prior to the service. Interment will be in Nesbitt Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his wife. Online condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com
