James Rex Barron
HENDERSON — Services for James Rex Barron, 65, of Henderson will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. with Brother Ted White officiating. Burial will follow at Rosewood Park in Longview. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Mr. Barron passed away in Longview on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Mr. Barron was born in Tyler to J.W. and Novell Barron on January 16, 1957. He retired from Rusk County Electric Co-Op after 46 years of service and was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Lakeport. He loved fishing, enjoyed the outdoors, camping at Lake Murvaul and weekend trips. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. His family was his world from work to home and was everyone’s hero. He will be missed. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Kathy Roden and Beverly Hunsaker; mother-in-law Bea Champion and brother-in-law Jim Holcomb.
He is survived by his wife Cyndilee Champion Barron; children Angie Barron, Derrick Barron, Dustin Barron, Lauren and husband Josh Singleton, stepdaughter Morgan and husband Roberto Solis; brother Ricky Barron; sister Maresa and husband John Campbell; father-in-law Gerald “Peanut” Champion; brother-in-law Scott and wife Heather Rodriiguez; sisters-in-law Vicki Holcomb, Tia and husband Joe Gronweld, Missy and husband Jim Smith; grandchildren Charles Michael Boyte, Brailey Barron, Kinzley Barron, Harper Singleton, Christopher James “C.J.” Singleton, Brody Solis; numerous nieces, nephews and favorite pet Bitty Girl. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
