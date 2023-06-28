James Thomas Covin
HOUSTON, TX — James Thomas Covin, 77, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, June 24, 2023. He was born on August 24, 1945 in Marshall, Texas to John Hugh Covin Jr. and Melba Trice Covin. Jim is preceded in death by his parents John and Melba Covin, brother John Hugh III, and his step-son Shane Smith. He is survived by his spouse of 40 years Kay, step-son Scott Smith and special friend Shayla Turner, daughter-in-law Amy Spor and husband Monte, granddaughters Emily and Kathryn Smith, and Chyenne Schoon and husband Tucker, and numerous other family members, many friends and his best four legged companions Lily and Monet. Jim graduated from Hallsville High School and Stephen F. Austin University. After graduating from SFA, he went to work for Shell Oil company in Houston, Texas for 30 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Jim was a sports fanatic with his most cherished teams being the Dallas Cowboys and anything relative to the University of Texas sports program. A celebration of life will be held at the Foundry Church, 8350 Jones, Road, Houston, Texas on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with a private burial held at a later time at Algoma Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Jim was a great husband, father, and friend who will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association, the Foundry Church or a charity of your choice. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to countless friends for the love and support during this difficult time. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com
