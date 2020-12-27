James Walter Watson
JEFFERSON, TX. Funeral services are planned for Mr. James Walter Watson, 94, of Jefferson, Texas 1:00 P.M. Tuesday December 29, 2020 in the Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home with Rev. Brenda Lucas and Bro. James Duncan officiating, under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home and due to current COVID-19 guidelines we would like to remind everyone to properly social distance. Visitation will be Monday December 28, 2020, on a come and go basis due to COVID-19 guidelines from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Watson was born on March 22, 1926 in Sulphur Springs, TX, and he passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Mr. Watson was a resident of Jefferson, Texas at the time of his passing.
James was a U.S. Navy veteran, and proudly served in World War II, primarily Iwo Jima. He married his beloved Mozelle Barrett Watson on June 1, 1946; they were married almost 71 years. He loved to hunt and fish; love of fishing was something he and Mozelle shared. He was also a self-taught wood carver, making many furniture pieces, and beautiful repair work on antiques. He co-owned an auto body shop with his son-in-law for many years before he finally retired. James was a very hard worker, always doing everything he could to provide for his family.
James Watson was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, and shared Christian values with his family. Even when he was unable to drive himself, family would carry him to church.
He is preceded in death by father, Rufus Jackson Watson; mother, Clarabel Adee Watson; wife, Mozelle Watson; and daughter, Jill Watson; brother, George Watson; brother, Frank Watson; sister, Ruby Martin; sister, Lillie Mae Phillips; and sister, Virginia Box. He is survived by daughter, Judy Watson Steelman and son-in-law, Jerry Steelman; granddaughter, Sonya and husband, Barry; grandson, Dean and wife, Heather; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Charlie Glenn Watson; sister, Hallie Rhyne; and many nieces and nephews. James loved all of his family dearly, and cherished every moment he got to spend with them. He was blessed to be able to see all of his family just shortly before he passed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Henderson St., Jefferson, TX 75657; OR Bear Creek Cemetery, PO Box 567, Judson, TX 75660.
