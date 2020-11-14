James Yogi Murrell
MARSHALL A graveside service will be held for James Yogi Murrell at 2:00p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Bro. Pete Sellers will officiate the service.
James Yogi Murrell, 72, of Marshall, Texas was born on April 18, 1948 to his mother, Reecie Murrell. He passed away at his family home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Yogi served in the U.S. Navy for six years during the Vietnam War, he then served at Marshall Fire Department as a firefighter retiring after twenty years. Yogi owned and operated Yogi's Carports and Patios, Yogi's Baseball Card Shop and ABC Lock Company. He enjoyed fishing, going to the boats and loving on his dogs.
Yogi is survived by his daughter, Tami Simkins and husband, Brian of Belvue, KS; grandchildren, Christopher Futrell of Marshall, TX., Madalyn and Megan Futrell of Dallas, TX., Colby, Caitlyn, and Cooper Simkins of Belvue, KS., Brianna and Brandon of St. Mary's, KS.; great-grandchildren, Seraphina Futrell of Marshall, TX., Brayden, Bentley, and Brooklyn Tyler of St. Mary's, KS.
Yogi is preceded in death by his mother, Reecie Murrell; sisters, Gerry and brother-in-law, Harold Osborne, Ivadelle Tidy Fest, and Rosemary Murrell.
In lieu of flowers donations for services and family may be sent through Venmo @yogi-murrell.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com.
