Jane Brasch Jackson
MARSHALL Jane Foster Brasch Jackson was the first-born child of Lawrence C Foster and Seba Slaughter Foster on a north Texas ranch after the depression on January 29, 1931. She grew up with three younger sisters: Lois Foster Campbell, Frances Foster McCarty, and Virginia Foster Ellis. She had morning chores with the animals, school and band in the day and animal chores again in the evening.
After she graduated from Bowie High School, oil was discovered on the ranch and it became possible for Jane and her sisters to attended college. She graduated from Texas Tech University in 1952 and married Edgar Williams Brasch, Jr. on June 14, 1952. They had three children, Kathlene Brasch Balesky, Edgar Williams (Bill) Brasch, III, and Robert Winston (Bob) Brasch. She was married to Edgar until his death in 1985 and to Thomas Rivers Jackson from 1987 until his death in 2009.
At first, Jane was a stay at home mom, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, and leading Methodist Women's Society. Later, she helped organize and teach the kindergarten classes at St. Mark's United Methodist, where she was a member. She also was the Director of Food Service for Marshall Independent School District for 14 years, retiring in 1991.
Jane was an excellent seamstress, a creative decorator, a skilled performer of the flute, bassoon and piano and a culinary enthusiast. With her dietary skills, she provided healthy meals for Marshall's school children, her family, and herself. She was a dedicated walker and swimmer. She travelled around the world by sea and air and enjoyed seeing famous places and learning about different cultures.
Jane was lovingly devoted to her God, her family and her friends. She leaves grandchildren, Lora Balesky Grigsby, Amie Balesky Fuhrman, Eddie Brasch, Jack Brasch, Sam Brasch, Ike Brasch, and Lauren Brasch. She also had great grandchildren Will Brasch, Ian Brasch, Tristan Mickens, and Mason Grigsby.
The family is grateful for the kind and knowledgeable care provided by Marshall Manor and Marshall Hospice and by her private care givers. Memorial gifts may be given to St. Mark's United Methodist Church choir or education funds or the charity of your choice.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
