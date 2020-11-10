Jane Carol Adkins
JEFFERSON Jane Carol Adkins, 77, of Jefferson, Texas passed away on November 7, 2020. Ms. Adkins was born May 10, 1943 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Joseph L. Ryan and Grace James Ryan. Jane was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marshall, Texas for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren; loved all her animals and taking care of them, and Jane never met a stranger.
She is survived by her two daughters, Theresa Jones and husband Thomas of Marshall, TX, Dawn Green of Tulsa, OK; three grandchildren, Matthew Hernandez, Alicia Green, Brandon Green; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim Ryan and wife Joyce and three sisters, Patricia Hiscock, Rosie Sibberson and husband Dave, and Kathy Lobdell and husband Rob.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ace Adkins; one brother, Joseph Ryan and one sister, Theresa Ann Ryan.
Services will be at a later date in Michigan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.