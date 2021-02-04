Jane Hendren Snyder
SHREVEPORT Jane Hendren Snyder of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away January 25, 2021, two days before her 74th birthday.
Jane was born January 27, 1947 to Ruth and William Bill Hendren in Marshall, Texas. She attended Marshall High School and went on to attend Stephen F. Austin University.
Jane was known for her ability to light up a room, her smile and laughter were contagious. She cherished spending time with her family and enjoyed traveling. She loved to cruise and was blessed to visit places most can only dream of going. Her last moments were spent with family reminiscing on her adventures and listening to her favorite songs by ABBA, the Eagles, P!nk and especially, Happy by Pharrell Williams, her notorious ringtone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Bill, and is survived by her daughter, Julie and son-in-law Robert Diamond, and her grandchildren; Marianna Fotakos, Eleni Fotakos and Jane Janie Diamond.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 4-6PM at The Robinson Film Center in Shreveport, and also on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 2-4PM at Down's Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas.
The family would like to thank the staff of; United Home Health, The Montclair, and LifePath Hospice for the care given to Jane in her final months. She will be truly missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made in her honor to Providence House, 814 Cotton Street, Shreveport, LA 71101.
Her family plans to spread her ashes over Santa Fe, New Mexico by hot air balloon, going out in a not-so-Plain-Jane way.
