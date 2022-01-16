Janette Hawkins
FRIENDSWOOD — Janette Ellard Hawkins of Friendswood, TX passed away January 12, 2022. Janette was born October 16, 1956 in Dallas, TX to Blackie and Emily Ellard. Shortly after birth she moved to Marshall, TX where she lived until graduating high school in 1975. Janette’s high school love was tennis where she played on the varsity team.
After high school she had a 32 year career with Sears in management. After retiring from Sears she worked for Schlumberger in Houston, TX for 8 years in the training department. Janette loved to play tennis and was a member of the Houston Tennis Association and the USTA. She was also a member of Clear Lake Church of Christ in Houston. Janette’s love for animals led her to volunteer at no kill animal shelters.
Janette was preceded in death by her mother and father Blackie & Emily Ellard, sister Peggy Ellard of Marshall, TX and brother Kevin Ellard of Longview, TX.
Janette is survived by her husband of 40 years Jimmie Hawkins, step daughter Tracey Cook (Kevin), grandchildren Max Cook, Brittany Veglia (Nick), great-grandchildren Jaxon and Nixon Veglia all of the Phoenix, AZ area, sisters Candy Ellard and Susan Ellard of Austin, TX and brother Gary Ellard (Judy) of Mineola, TX.
A graveside burial will be held at Forest Park East in Webster, TX on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please donate in Janette’s name to Bay Area Animal Shelter, 3000 Avenue R, San Leon, TX.
