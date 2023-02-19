Janice Kay Williams
MARSHALL — A graveside service for Janice Kay Boyd Williams, 72, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 20, 2023, at The Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home.
Janice was born on November 20, 1950, in Overton, Texas to Frank Toothman and Louise Linton and passed away on February 15, 2023, in Longview, Texas.
She loved to watch and feed the birds and loved gardening and yard work in her spare time. She enjoyed traveling and loved the beach in Destin, Florida. She enjoyed taking nice long walks and was a practical joker. She loved her pets, especially her dogs, Lady Dawg and Stella. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She was a member of the Lion’s Club, Ark-La-Tex Packard Club and earned an Associate’s Degree from ETBU.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Louise Toothman; husband, Chief Chuck Williams; brother, Charles Wesley “Sonny” Toothman and sister, June Elva Turner.
She is survived by her sons, Vance Lee Boyd, Cole Justin Boyd and Adam Charles Boyd; grandchildren, Zachary James Boyd, Collin Wayne Boyd, Alisa Kay Boyd, Callie Nicole Boyd, Samuel Thomas Boyd, Beulah Katherine Boyd, Lucille Jane Boyd and Jacob Alexander Boyd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.