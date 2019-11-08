Jay Pops Lawrence
MARSHALL Oscar Jay Jason Lawrence Jr. passed away on November 4, 2019 after an accident that occurred on October 1, 2019. Jay was born on July 4, 1952 in Marshall, Texas to Oscar Jason Lawrence Sr. and Robbie Ruth Johnson. Jay was a graduate of Marshall High School and received his associate's degree in applied sciences from Kilgore Junior College. Jay graduated with honors and was inducted into the National Technical Honor Student Society. During his studies, he also received entry, intermediate, and advanced level HVAC certifications. He also obtained an advanced HVAC certification through the Texas Department of Licensing Regulations (TDLR). Jay accomplished all of this at the age of 60!
Jay married his beloved Cynthia Cindy Ann on April 17, 1976 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Marshall. In 1982, they welcomed their daughter, Heather Nicole.
Jay was a lifelong member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he attended late service every week and he also attended the early service every Sunday at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Jay was a faithful member of their men's bible study. Jay's church family meant the world to him. His Christian faith and walk with the Lord was a very important part of his life. Jay had a work ethic that few could match. He was the hardest worker we knew. Jay worked at General Motors for 29.5 years, most of those years he worked seven days a week, 12-hour graveyard shifts so that he could spoil Cindy and Heather. Jay was loyal to the GM plant until the end, when they closed their doors in 2012, when he retired.
Jay was a member of the IBEW - Union 324/738 (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers), UAW (United Auto Workers), and the National Technical Student Honor Society. He was a proud member of the NRA (National Rifle Association), the Delta Waterfowl Foundation, and the ROMEO Club at Cracker Barrel (retired old men eating out).
To know Jay was to love him! He was devoted to being the best husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and friend. Family and friends were very important to him. Jay would literally give the shirt off his back without you having to ask. Jay was the type of person who went and sat at the hospital or rehab center for days, for those he loved. Jay read the obituaries daily and attended every visitation and funeral he could. If you were ever going to listen to one of Jay's stories, you had better buckle up and have a lot of time on your hands because he was a stickler for the details.
When Jay picked on you, you knew he loved you. Jay loved to keep busy, so in his retirement, he was restoring a 69 Road Runner that he wanted to paint plum purple for his granddaughter, Sofia. Jay loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time duck hunting. In his early years, he loved to deer hunt and fish. Jay was a blessing to many and will be missed greatly.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Jason Lawrence Sr. and Robbie Ruth Johnson, and sister, Nina Kathleen Kathy Wright. Jay (Pops) is survived by his wife, Cindy, of Marshall, daughter, Heather Lawrence Quintanilla and husband, Bert, of Burleson, Texas. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Sofia Nicole and Sonny Maloy Quintanilla of Burleson, Texas, brother-in-law, Jack Earl Wright and niece, Vicki Renee wright, and his faithful companion, Remi, his yellow lab.
Per Jay's request, he was not a formal guy, so he himself didn't want to be buried in a suit and tie. He wanted to be in his normal plaid, red (since this was his favorite color) shirt so we have asked the pallbearers to also wear red plaid. He said if he was dressed any other way that Jesus wouldn't recognize him. Jay was a blessing to many and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in his memory to: Cumberland Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 1303, Marshall, TX 75671 Or Cypress Valley Bible Church P.O. Box 458 Marshall, TX 75671
