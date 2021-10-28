Jayden Marcum
DEBERRY — Jayden Marcum, 13, passed away on October 24, 2021 at his home in DeBerry, Texas. Jayden was born on July 12, 2008 in Marshall, Texas, the son of Justin and Synda Marcum. Jayden is survived by his parents, Justin and Synda Marcum; brother and sisters, Mackenzie Marcum, Baylee Marcum, Raven Marcum, Addison Marcum, Hope Brown, Bentley Marcum, Cash Davis and Avi Marcum along with numerous other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia “Nanny” Nichols.
Jayden loved hunting, archery and building knives with his grandfather. He loved building things, drawing, animals, and looking at the sky, moon and stars. He loved to read and loved talking about God to his family. He was very sweet and loved everybody just as everybody loved him. He would express his love for you on a daily basis. He loved his family very much, especially his brother and sisters and was very proud to be a Marcum.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 29, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. A time for visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will be at DeBerry Cemetery in DeBerry, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.