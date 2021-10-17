Jean Ann Watson Black
SAN ANTONIO — Jean Ann Watson Black passed away on Tues., Oct. 12, 2021 at the Canyons of Stone Oak Memory Care facility in San Antonio, Texas after a long battle with FrontoTemporal Dementia or FTD.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Fri., Oct. 22, 2021 at the Porter Loring Mortuary North at 2102 N Loop 1604 E in San Antonio, with burial at 4 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park on 1701 Austin Highway in San Antonio.
Jean Ann Watson entered into this life on April 18, 1942 in Laredo, Texas to Karl Marx Watson, Sr. and Ethel Mae Watson (Wharton). In time, the family moved to San Antonio where Jean Ann attended school. She later moved with her family to Corpus Christi where she completed her senior year at Roy Miller High School. After graduation, she earned a phlebotomist and lab technician certification and went to work at Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi.
While in high school, she was set up on a blind date with James Paul Black, Jr., a young University of Texas Chemical Engineering student. She and James fell in love and married on July 8, 1961 and lived together until her husband’s untimely passing at 54 in 1992.
Jean Ann and James lived mostly in Newark, Delaware and Marshall, Texas while James pursued a career in chemical engineering. In Delaware, Jean Ann was a “Right to Read” tutor for elementary school students and took part in a bowling league. In Texas, Jean Ann spent her time volunteering at the Marshall Police Department and getting involved in the town’s “newcomers” club, Epsilon Sigma Alpha service sorority, Republican Woman’s Club and her bridge group. Jean Ann was also a skilled seamstress and sewed many theatre costumes and sorority formal dresses for her beloved daughter Sherry.
After her husband passed away, Jean Ann worked for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department into the early 2000s. She retired to spend more time with her daughter and granddaughters, living with them in Phoenix, Arizona and near Houston, Texas. While she suffered from FTD and other ailments, she was able to spend quality years with her family.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Sherry Lea Black Gannon (Joseph); grandchildren, Lily and Elise Gannon; sister, Connie Watson Lankford, and brother, K.M. Watson, Jr. and his wife Sandra Weatherly Watson; nieces, Keri Quinn (George), Janet Lankford Peralta (Leo), Jennifer Lankford, Bonnie Johnson, Karla Watson Nugent (Dennis) and Kimberly Watson Smith (Trask).
SERVICE
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2021
11:00 A.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
A graveside service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions are preferred to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Condolences may be made at PorterLoring.com..
