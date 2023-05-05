Jean Edna Jackson
MARSHALL — Jean Edna Jackson, age 92, was born on June 22, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY and passed way in Marshall TX on April 20, 2023 surrounded by her family. Celebration of Life reception will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Trinity Episcopal All Saints Hall from 3-5pm. She is preceded in death by her husband, Zane Jackson; her son, Jay Jackson and her granddaughter, Shelly Brown. Jean is survived by daughters, Donna Jackson, Debby Ritter (John), Wendy Slayter (Louis), and son, Gary Jackson (Lee). She has 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. As a child of the depression, her early years were difficult. As a result, she had a deep appreciation of life’s simple pleasures, such as enjoying a DQ ice cream cone. Her fortunes changed when she met Zane at a USO dance. They were married on July 3, 1948. They were together 71 years. She would say that the first 50 years were the hardest. They were members of Trinity Episcopal Church. Jean had a passion for the prayer shawl ministry. She estimated she knitted more than 250 shawls. Many in the community were comforted and blessed in times of need with her shawls. She loved the brightly colored yarns and delighted in the finished product. Most of the shawls were knitted while Jean watched her favorite team, the Texas Rangers. She was a dedicated fan, watching every game until season end, even when all hope was lost for a playoff spot. Jean and Zane created a 2nd home on Caddo Lake, spending hours with family and friends fishing, swimming and enjoying a blazing fire on a crisp autumn day. She traveled extensively with friends and never met a stranger on group trips. Recently, her favorite trips were to casinos with her granddaughters and friends. She developed a love of reading late in life, even finishing all 9 books in The Outlander series last year. Jean had a love for all things sparkly and shiny. The more bling and animal print the better for her. But she lived a humble lifestyle. She recognized God’s blessings in the birds, the flowers and anything else she could possibly plant in her yard. She knew that the fulfillment wasn’t found in possessions (except for her abundant turtle collection), but rather in hospitality, generosity and a desire to make others happy. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com
