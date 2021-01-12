Jean Stegall
MARSHALL A graveside service for Mrs. Jean Stegall will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Grange Hall Cemetery. Bro. Ron Segers will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
Jean Stegall, 84, of Marshall, Texas was born on November 17, 1936 in Rusk County to her parents, Thurston Sanders and Josie Bell Armstrong. Mrs. Stegall passed away on January 9, 2021 at her home in Marshall. She is a lifetime resident of Marshall and attended Victory Baptist Church. Mrs. Stegall was a member of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She worked at Earl's Cleaners for many years. Mrs. Stegall loved talking with people, she never met a stranger and loved going to garage sales.
Mrs. Stegall is survived by her children, Chuck Stegall, Jerry Stegall and wife, Glenda, Teresa Beckett, and Cathy Preston and husband, Larry; siblings, Joy Boaze, Gaylon Sanders, and Janice Giehl; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Stegall is preceded in death her husband, Chester Stegall; parents, Thurston and Josie Sanders; brother, Kendall Sanders; great-grandchildren, Lizzie and Lance Butler.
