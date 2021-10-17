Jeane Westmoreland Jones
MARSHALL, TX — Graveside Services for Mrs. Jeane Westmoreland Jones, age 95, of Marshall, TX will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Little Chapel by The Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Marshall, TX with Pastor David Luckert, FUMC, Marshall officiating. A time of visitation will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 5- 7 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX.
Born May 7, 1926 in Marshall, TX to Emma Sanders Westmoreland and Thomas Thurman Westmoreland. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1943 and graduated in 2 years and 8 months from the University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor of Science degree in Bacteriology. While at THE UNIVERSITY she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She worked as a Lab Tech at the Texas and Pacific Railroad Hospital from 1946 - 1951.
Jeane married Eugene Wesley Jones on March 5, 1949 at First United Methodist Church in Marshall, TX where she was a member her whole life.
Jeane and Wesley had three children - LouAnne Jones Rainey (husband Steve), Thomas Wesley Jones (preceded her in death on October 29 1966), and Nancy Jones Gaines (husband Cal). Jeane is survived by her daughters LouAnne and Nancy, and six beloved grandchildren, Lindsey Hughes, Wesley Tucker Hughes (wife Scotti), Hayley Hughes, Alex Hughes (wife Debra), Walt Gaines, and Drake Gaines. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Harrison Alexander Hughes, John Tucker Hughes, Louna Rose Hughes, Luka Wesley Trevino, Marshall Stroud Hughes, Wesley Elizabeth Hughes, and Henrietta Jeane Heard. She is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and countless friends of her children and grandchildren.
During her life Jeane was always active and supportive of her family and community. She served as a Sunday School teacher for many years at First United Methodist Church as well as being involved in United Methodist Women. In her children’s schools she was always the room mother and involved in PTA where she received an honorary Life Membership. She was very active in Camp Fire Girls serving as a leader, taking groups on trips, and being a Camp Fire Board Member. She was Past President of the Marshall Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and a long time member of the Forum 50 Study Club. For years she volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Food Bank.
Her biggest joy was living at Shadowood Lake and entertaining children and grandchildren and extended family, hosting large Fourth of July gatherings and endless lake play days. The other love of her life was travel which she shared with her husband and liked nothing better than showing the world to her children and grandchildren. Jeane and Wesley visited Africa, China, Europe, South America, Australia, and New Zealand and have stacks of scrapbooks documenting those journeys. “Mimi and Weg” took grandchildren on mules and rafts to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and many other places. She and Wesley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by taking the whole family to Alaska on a cruise and their 60th wedding anniversary in Disney World.
Mimi will be remembered for her rebellious nature in her refusal to wear skirts and wearing her hair short before socially acceptable. She was intelligent, determined, and diligent in expressing her pride in her grandchildren. Just a few weeks ago, she summoned her grandchildren to say goodbye, telling each she was ready to go see Weg - and though we will miss her earthly presence we are thrilled by their reunion.
The Jones family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Reunion Inn and her caregivers Lisa Holt and Karen Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Mrs. Jeane’s honor to First United Methodist Church in Marshall, TX or the Pet Adoption Center in Marshall, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.