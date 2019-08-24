Jeff Morris
HARLETON A celebration of the life of Jeff Morris 65, of Harleton will be held at 2:00p.m. Sunday August 25, 2019 at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. A time of visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Saturday August 24, 2019 at Downs. He was born April 2, 1954 to AJ and Lorene Morris. He married the love of his life, Genia Ogden on June 27, 1981.
Jeff loved his Savior and family more than anything. He was the best Pawpaw to his grandbabies. Jeff was an avid shooter and reloader and loved sharing that with anyone who wanted to learn. Jeff taught 4-5 year old Sunday School along with Genia for 16 years. He was a member of Jay Valley Baptist Church. Jeff worked at Lone Star Steel and then almost 33 years at General Cable.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 38 years, Genia; daughter, Amy Wilson and husband Jeffrey; daughter, Amanda Smith and husband, David; grandchildren, Logan and Laney Wilson; mother, Lorene Morris; brother, Larry Morris and wife, Lou Ann. Also left to cherish his memories are a host of family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, AJ Morris; infant brother, Randall Keith Morris; mother-in-law, Joyce Ogden.
The family would like to thank Amanda, Barb, Julie and Heartsway Hospice for their care.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.