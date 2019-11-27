Jerry Ephram Jones, Sr.
MARSHALL Jerry Ephram Jones, Sr. passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on November 24, 2019. His last few months were spent with his wife and children by his side. A life-long resident of Karnack, Texas, he was born to Nelwyn Baby Scoggins and Ephram O. Williams on May 23, 1940. Losing both of his parents at a very young age, Jerry was raised by his aunt Ruth S. Taylor and his uncle T. J. Taylor, as well as his adoptive father, Cecil B. Jones.
Growing up, Jerry was known for his love of racing cars, sometimes a little too fast, hence earning him the nickname Jet by local residents. He could often be found racing horses on homemade tracks in his family's pastureland, oftentimes with his father-in-law, Vernon Buddy Moore, cheering him on.
On August 19, 1961, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Moore. They had two children, Angela Jones Lichtenstein and Jerry Ephram Jett Jones, Jr. Jerry was extremely proud of his son Jett's tennis career, and his daughter Angela's legal career. Jerry adored his grandsons, Alex and Jack, and would always ask them to perform their latest music for him. He also loved his grandson Little Jett's Junior Nascar races.
In the 1980s, Jerry served as Constable, of then Precinct 1, for the Karnack, Leigh and Uncertain area for many years. He loved his Karnack community and spent many years helping neighbors in need. He would quietly help people with their financial burdens, and during the warmer months, he would buy as many fans as he could and take them to elderly Karnack residents in the heat of the East Texas summers.
His quick wit and humor was always in play. He enjoyed all things politics and loved listening to Hank Williams, who he often saw at The Louisiana Hayride with his grandmother, Braddie B. Scoggins. He wore out Willie Nelson's Red Headed Stranger album, along with one of his favorite George Jones records, He Stopped Living Her Today. Angela and Jett laughingly recall not being able to sleep on school nights, because all they could hear were their parents singing along to Janis Joplin on the porch.
Jerry was always busy with his cattle, horses and the local oil and gas business, and he loved spending time at The 4J Ranch, which affectionately stood for the four Jones family members.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia, or Trill Ann as he liked to call her. He is also survived by his children Jett Jones and wife Cindy, Angela Jones Lichtenstein and husband Adam and grandchildren Alex Lichtenstein, Jack Lichtenstein and Jett Jones III.
The Reverend Wayne Spanhanks, the family's former pastor and long-time friend will be officiating the service at Jerry & Patricia's home, The Brick House, in Karnack on Friday, November 29 at 3pm.
The First Methodist Church of Karnack, of which he was a member since childhood, as well as St. Jude's Children Hospital were important to him philanthropically. Jerry was a cancer survivor, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's for their continued care of children and their research for cures.
