Jerry Gerome James
SCOTTVILLE — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church, where he was a minister in Shreveport, LA. Interment; Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors. Viewing will be Friday, December 2, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. MSgt. (Ret.) Jerry G. James was born March 9, 1939 and died November 24, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.