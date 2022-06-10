Jerry Haggerty
SCOTTSVILLE — Memorial Services for Jerry Haggerty will be held at 11 am Saturday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Scottsville, TX, with Rev. Alvin Brown officiating. Mr. Haggerty died on May 26, 2022, at home in Canyon Country, CA. Jerry Haggerty was born April 15, 1954, in Waskom to the late L.E. and Ray Haggerty.
