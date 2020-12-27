Jerry Lynn Brannon
MARSHALL Jerry Lynn Brannon was born in Marshall, Texas, on September 4, 1943 to William Henry Brannon and Bertha Clara Lester Brannon and went to meet his Savior on December 21, 2020 in Texarkana, Texas. Jerry was the youngest of three boys and grew up on the banks of Caddo Lake in Karnack, Texas. As a youth, Jerry was a member of the Boy Scouts, and was also a leader on the football field at Karnack High School. In 1962, he joined the United States Air Force where he served his country during the cold war, while sending money home to help support his parents. Jerry was the owner of multiple successful small businesses during his lifetime, the most recent being Brannon Motors, Incorporated, which he founded in 1984. Jerry was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church and gave his time and considerable talents to feeding church members, participating in chili and pancake suppers, and supporting many other worthy charities, not only financially, but also with his time. Jerry became a Mason late in life, and enthusiastically served others through this organization. He was a member of Little Cypress Lodge #1459, Ashland Lodge #1138, and Jefferson Lodge #38, and was the fifth family member to serve as Master of the Ashland Lodge. He was a Thirty-Second Degree Scottish Rite Mason and was a recipient of the Golden Trowel Award in 2015. Jerry lived his life with the good character and honor that he learned from his parents. He passed these values on to his children and grandchildren. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Will and Bertha Brannon; his brothers, Bill and Tommy Brannon; his sister-in-law, Peggy Brannon; and his great nephew, Will Brannon. Jerry is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ann Dinwiddie Brannon; his son, Michael Brannon and his wife, Kathryn; his daughter, Catherine Cope and her husband, David; his son, Jeff Brannon and his wife, Miranda; his son, Thomas Chevaillier and his wife Teresa; his grandchildren, Lake, Sara, Chloe, Courtney, Chris, Jessica, Alyssan, and Ashleigh; his sister-in-law, Cathey Brannon; two great-grandchildren, and beloved nieces and nephews. The family wants to express our sincere gratitude to the employees of Brannon Motors, Incorporated - Adriana Castillo, Noemy Hernandez, Jose Gonzalez, Gilma Hernandez, and Jaime Olvera, for their dedication and enduring support. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church with Reverend Sean Duncan and Father John Himes officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Jerry's funeral service will also be live streamed through the Trinity Episcopal Church Facebook Page. In following the CDC guidelines during the current health crisis, face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Jerry's honor to Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 North Grove, Marshall, TX 75670, or The Ashland Masonic Lodge Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 122, Diana, TX 75640. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.