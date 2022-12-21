Jerry Martin Power
MARSHALL, TEXAS — Jerry Martin Power, beloved husband, brother, and prayer warrior was welcomed into heaven on December 12, 2022.
Jerry was born in Marshall, Texas to Will Martin Power and Vera Avis Poss on June 8, 1942.
He grew up in Marshall, Texas where he was an outstanding student with an inquisitive mind. He graduated from Marshall High School in Marshall, Texas and attended Texas A & M where he studied Chemical Engineering. He graduated from Texas A & M in 1964 with a BS Degree in Chemical Engineering. A long time bachelor, he met the love of his life, Kathy Haley and they were married on October 9, 1993 in Houston, Texas.
Jerry enjoyed a host of past-times and hobbies that included playing golf, watching football and cheering the Texas Aggies football team. He especially enjoyed Italian food and turkey hunting. He was a member of Second Baptist Church where he was a devoted Deacon and Sunday school teacher. Additionally, he was a Colonel in the Texas Aggies Corp of Cadets.
As a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, he was highly sought for his knowledge and wisdom on chemical subjects. He was a Registered Engineer and was employed as Senior Process Engineer with SNC-LAVALIN-GDC in Houston, Texas and served as a Director on West-Lake MUD for ten years.
Through the years, Jerry enjoyed traveling, and making friends wherever he went. Jerry was a stranger to no one and found great purpose sharing in the successes, joys, and challenges of those around him. He was authentically and wholeheartedly there for those in his life.
His parents Will M. Power and Vera Power preceded Jerry in death.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; sister, Ava Oates; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his many friends and acquaintances.
In his memory, donations can be made to the memorial fund at Second Baptist Church and Texas A & M 12th Man Foundation.
There will be a visitation held on, December 19 from 4:00 - 8:00pm at Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas.
The funeral service will be December 20th at 11 a.m. at Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel, Katy, Texas followed by a reception in the reception suite.
A visitation will be held at Down’s Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas at 10 a.m. on December 23rd, followed by Interment at Algoma North Cemetery in Marshall, Texas.
Active Pallbearers are Hal Combs, Brian Oates, Carson Combs, Mark Cassity, Bill Power and Rick Fisher. Honorary Pallbearers are David Haley, Mike McCreary, Buddy Power, Robbie Fisher, Gene Bills, Johnny Vassar, Chris Tracy, Popie Fisher and Sam Moseley.
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494 (281) 391-2424
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.