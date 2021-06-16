Jerry Phillip Elwood
MARSHALL A funeral service for Mr. Jerry Phillip Elwood, 82, of Marshall, Texas will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home.
Jerry Phillip Elwood was born on December 24, 1938 in Marshall to his parents, Woodrow Elwood and Fern Allen. Mr. Elwood passed away on June 14, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Elwood served in the United States Air Force. He worked for Jack Cooper Transport and Texaco for many years, and was the owner of Johnson Creek Marina at Lake O Pines for 21 years. Mr. Elwood was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Mr. Elwood had a passion for his horses and his ol dog Red. He started riding cutting horses in 2003 at the age of 65 and was a farmer and rancher for most of his life.
Mr. Elwood is survived by his loving wife, Heidi Elwood; children, Michelle Elwood, Randy Elwood, Jennifer Davis and spouse Victor; grandchildren, Amber Holt and spouse Jimmy, Brandon Bean and spouse Lynzie, Tyler Davis and spouse Olivia, Logan Elwood and spouse Michelle, Drake Davis, Shelby Woodward and spouse Ryan, Cameron Woods, Cayden Woods, Caysen Woods; great-grandchildren, Trent, Makenzie, Addie, Lane, Josie, Evie, Fairin, Addison, Townes, Alex; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
Mr. Elwood is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Fern Elwood; and sister, Nellie Jo Lasater.
