Jesse Derrell Stevenson
MARSHALL Jesse Stevenson was born June 24, 1945. He was the son of Leslie Stevenson and Lue Ollie Brown. Jesse D. grew up and attended school in Gilmer, TX. and Carthage, TX. Jesse was dedicated employee of Darco of Longview, TX. as a diesel mechanic for many years. Jesse joined the Holy Grove Baptist Church at an early age. He later joined the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, 7 sisters, 4 brothers, 1 daughter and 1 great grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jessie Helen Stevenson; two sons Marvin (Patricia), Anthony (Deborah); three daughters Stephine Stevenson, Tracie Stevenson and Shayla Stevenson; five brothers, Robert Stevenson, Elbert Hunter (Linda), Alford Allison, Jerry Allison and Leroy Allison, Jr. (Jo Ann); six sisters, Linda Stevenson, Christine Potts, Gloria Lewis, Winnie Allison (Willie), Margaret Matlock (Jessie) and Dorothy Allison; mother-in-law, Nora L. Brown; 15 grandchildren, a number of nieces, nephew, and the many friends of Turner High School class of 1964. Graveside services are scheduled for Jesse D. Stevenson of Marshall 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Marshall. Interment, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall.
