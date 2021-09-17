Jessie Beck Smith
ROSHARON, TX — Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 12-3 p.m. Both services will be at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mrs. Smith was born January 2, 1933 and transitioned on September 7, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.