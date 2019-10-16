Jessie Pappy Childers
MARSHALL A graveside service for Jessie Pappy Childers will be held at 11a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Bro. Will Sherman and Bro. Danny Warbington will be officiating the service. A visitation will be held from 6-8p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Woodlawn Baptist Church.
Jessie Pappy Childers was born September 24, 1929 in Hector, Arkansas to his parents, John Jessie Childers and Ester Voss. Mr. Childers passed away in Rusk County on October 12, 2019. Jessie and Connie united in marriage on June 5, 1970; to this union they had six beautiful children. Jessie Childers retired from the Army after serving 21 years. Mr. Childers owned many businesses such as, Construction Company, lawn mower shop, wrecking yard, grocery store, shrimp boat, welding company and the list goes on. He was a jack of all trades and mastered them all. Mr. Childers loved hunting, fishing and playing his guitar but, his biggest hobby was cutting the grass. His children always loved giving him a hard time by saying He was mean to his kids but loves his grandchildren.
Mr. Childers is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Connie Childers; sons, Ken Childers and wife, Anita; Wayne Childers and wife, Paige and Allen Childers and wife, Tonya; daughters, Jessica Beloney and husband, Thomas, Marilyn Thompson and Sharon Mashburn; 12 grandkids; 10 great-grandkids; 6 great-great-grandkids.
In lieu of flowers the family of Mr. Childers request that any donations be made to Alzheimer's foundation.
