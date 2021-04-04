Jim Berryman
MARSHALL James E. Berryman, son of Myrtle Moore Berryman and C. I. Berryman, was born in Ft. Worth on January 7, 1937 and passed away on March 27, 2021. He attended Arlington Heights High School and Texas Tech University, where he earned a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation he made a career in military construction for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. During that time, he was stationed in many countries in the Far East and the Middle East. He retired in Marshall in 1996. While in Marshall, he worked to restore The Old Stagecoach House, was a Mason, member of the Commemorative Air Force Lone Star Wing and the Michelson Museum of Art. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Joe. He is survived by his wife, Willa Mae Wood Berryman, his son, John B. and his wife Kim, their daughter, Kristen and grandson Bryce Alexander; sister, Judy McCombs, niece, Molly and husband Mikie Barefield, their daughter Zoe Mills, nephew Kyle McCombs; brother, Brent and his wife Faith and sons David and Todd; sister-in-law, Patsy, and her husband Wally Boersma, Jonna and Garrett Boersma, Melisa and Edward Boersma and sons, Robert and Michael; sister-in-law, Nancy and her husband Leon VanAlstine, nephew, Will VanAlstine and his children Sophia, Allie and Nathan.
