Jim Brandon
HALLSVILLE — Jimmy Ray Brandon, 64, of Hallsville, Texas passed away at UT Health in Tyler, Texas on June 16, 2022. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Jim came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Jim was born July 2, 1957, in Amarillo, Texas to James Rayburn and Reeta Faye Brandon. He graduated from Gilmer High School in Gilmer, TX. He began his career working in the steel industry and later served in the United States Navy as a Corpsman, achieving the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class. The Navy is where he began his long-term career as a health care provider, serving aboard the USS Forrestal. After the Navy, Jim attended TSTC in Marshall, Texas and earned a degree in Safety. He continued his education with the University of Phoenix, earning a Master’s in Business Administration. He then continued his career, advancing to a healthcare administrator.
Jim is survived by his wife of 19 years, Paula Brandon of Hallsville, TX; sons and daughter-in laws, Jeffery Brandon and Andrea of Hallsville, TX, Jason Brandon and Maile of Longview, TX, Zachary Jaco and Alicia of Osage Beach, MO, and daughter Jennifer Winters of Greenwood, AR; grandchildren, Joey Winters, Natalie Brandon, Aric Warnick, John Brandon, Greg Warnick, Samuel Jaco, Katy Warnick, James Brandon, Sarah Brandon, Jeremiah Brandon, Noel Brandon, and Micah Brandon; sister, Annette Thompson of Marshall, TX; multiple nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He leaves many loved ones who he cherished deeply, both family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Rayburn and Reeta Faye Brandon and a sister, Charlotte Deanne Garcia.
Jim had a tremendous love for gospel and traditional country music. He was an accomplished guitarist. He loved singing and playing music for the Lord with his family and friends. He served as the Minister of Music at Port Caddo Baptist Church for 11 years. Jim shared much joy, love, music and laughter with everyone. If you had an instrument or loved to sing, he wanted you to play and sing with him. Jim’s hope is that his loved ones and friends will carry on his legacy by continuing to share his love for music and live their lives for Christ.
Visitation will be held at Down’s Funeral Home in Marshall, TX on Jun 19, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Hallsville, TX on June 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Pritchett, TX.
The family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Hallsville Youth Ministry or Refuge Church of Longview, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.