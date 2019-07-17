Jim Cadenhead
MARSHALL Jim Cadenhead, age 72, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born on October 21, 1946 in Marshall, Texas to Gerald and Bonnie (Lindsay) Cadenhead. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Bonnie Cadenhead; his grandmother, Mammie Cadenhead; and his sister, Dr. Gerry Cadenhead Fletcher. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 30 years, Betsy Landon Cadenhead; his four-legged furbaby, Andy; special friends and family, Casey and Ashley Griffis, and their daughters, Paisley, Finley and Steeley Griffis, Mike and Sherry Griffis, John and Becky Lindsay, Buster Lindsay, Ann McNutt and her children, Lindsay McNutt, Alden and Chip Brosseau and their sons, Charlie and Sam Brosseau and the rest of the Lindsay Clan. He is also survived by Thomas R. Landon, Sr.; Lynnda Tiano; Thomas R. Landon, Jr. and Andrea; Beth and Sid Moore; Byron and Nancy Thompson; Elizabeth and Marc Firenze; Tyler Fletcher; the Fletcher Family and the Manning Family. In addition, Jim is also survived by many friends and firefighter brothers who were like family. Jim graduated from Marshall High School after 12 years and four summers and has always maintained that special way of wording things. Jim worked for the State of Texas inspecting cattle throughout the state and later retired as a firefighter after 20 years of dedication and loyalty to Marshall and Harrison County. After retirement he worked at A-1 Rent All for Kenny Wayne Davis whom he loved like a brother. He worked for Harrison County Road and Bridge and could tell you the exact location and intersection of every road in the State of Texas. He loved the cowboy life working many years alongside Mike Bradbury and his boys. Jim's life was well lived and he was well loved by all who had the privilege of his friendship. Visitation will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 am with Rev. John Lindsay and Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven officiating. Interment will follow at Blocker Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Casey Griffis, Mike Griffis, David Dean, Kenny Wayne Davis, Brandon Bradbury, Brian Bradbury, Keaton Bradbury and Kline Bradbury. Honorary Pallbearers will be Marshall Fire Department, Lindsay Roberts, Billy Roberts, Mike Bradbury Family and Dr. Buddy Foster. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.