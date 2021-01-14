Jim Fulbright
MARSHALL A graveside service for Mr. James Jim Fulbright will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Harold Coburn will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home.
James Jim Lee Fulbright was born on February 10, 1930 in the family farm house in Lorena, TX. Jim was the 7th son, the 11th child and the 13th member of the Fulbright family. He passed away on January 12, 2021 at his family home.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Charlene in 2017 and daughter-in-law, Christy in 2016. Jim leaves three children, Jeff, Cindy, and Sam; grandchildren, Jacob, Morgan, Molly, and Pierce; great-grandchildren, Graham Kelly, Vivian Kelly and Carlie Fulbright. Jim also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and a sister-in-law that he loved dearly, Pam Norton.
Jim graduated Lorena High School as the Valedictorian and the most popular. He loved to tell his kids this story until the day their mother told them there was only ten people in Jim's graduating class. All of his kids loved to remind him of this and had much fun remembering this occasion.
Jim went on to graduate from Texas A&M with an engineering degree. Jim enjoyed raising cattle and he raised cattle his whole life. In fact, he sent himself to Texas A&M while raising and selling a few of his own cattle from his family farm. He often joked about how he seemed to always buy cattle high and sell low. After graduating from A&M he went on to be on a team of engineers that designed and built the power plant at Possum Kingdom Lake near Graham, TX.
In 1961 Jim moved his small family to Marshall, TX, where he became to city engineer for the City of Marshall. For a period of time, he was both the city engineer and the city manager.
Jim liked to think big, so he started his own construction company, Marshall Paving Products. Over many years in the business Marshall Paving laid hotmix all over East Texas. Jim finally retired after selling the business. He was a very active man after retiring, staying active up until three days before he went home to be with the Lord. Jim would go to the gym five days a week.
Jim Passed away while wearing one of his many Texas A&M shirts. He will be missed by many.
