Jim Kale, Sr.
LONGVIW Jim William Kale, Sr. 86, of Marshall, Texas passed away January 28, 2021. He was born to John R. and Ebbie Mae Talent Kale, May 10, 1934 in Smyrna, Texas. He attended Hallsville Schools.
He married his first wife, Loretta Lea Caffee Kale on November 25, 1955. After 49 1/2 years of marriage and three beautiful children, she proceeded him in death on July 23, 2005. They enjoyed their lives together watching movies, site seeing the countryside and serving side by side in church. Jim married June Pearce Kale March 31st, 2006. They served together for 11 years at Victory Baptist Church. She proceeded him in death April 1st, 2016. He is also proceeded in death by both parents, six brothers, Earl, George, Lonnie, Harvey, Thomas, and Lloyd Kale. Two sisters Ruth Davis and Bertha Mizell.
He is survived by his feline companion, Emmie the Cat; four children, Sheryle Ann Kale Redmon and Jack of Marshall, Cathy Jo Kale Simmons and Randy of Marshall, Jim William Kale Jr. and Ken of Longview, Byron Pearce and Kim of Arlington, Texas; one sister, Berta Faye Strong of Hallsville; his sisters-in-law, Butch Caffee of Rockett, Texas and Juanita Kale of Marshall; brother-in-law, Paul Pearce and Mary of Hallsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Grandchildren are Kacy Redmon Hankins and Trevor of Fort Worth, Anna Redmon Burks and Ryan of Grapevine, Samuel Jack Redmon of Marshall, Whitnie Simmons Willis and John of Auburn, Alabama, MacKenzie Simmons Wilson and Josh of Marshall, Courtney Kale and fiancé', Shayn Hambrice of Longview, Caitlyn Kale Johnson of Longview, Shae Williams of Longview, Jamie Pearce, Sean Pearce, Michelle Pearce of Arlington, Texas, and Paige Pearce Wegener and Matt of Eagle Mountain, Utah.
Great grandchildren are Anna Lea Hankins and John Harrison Hankins of Fort Worth; Jaxon Ryan Redmon and Grayson Presley Davis of Marshall; Emmaline Ryan Burks of Grapevine; Harper Ann Willis, Crenson Randall Willis, and Tolleson Norman Willis of Auburn, Alabama; Landon Michael Heath and Nora Carrell Wilson of Marshall; Presley Tate Johnson of Longview; Grey Wegener of Eagle Mountain, Utah.
Jim Kale Sr. went to work for Borden Milk on September 9, 1952. He served as supervisor over milk production for many years, served as a lab tech for many years and completed 42 years. The Marshall Plant closure forced him and Loretta to move to Tyler, Texas to complete his years at the Tyler Milk Plant. On December 9th, 1994, he retired. After retirement, he worked for Winn Dixie and Marshall Hardware until his second retirement. You could find him every Sunday at church and knew there was an open seat at his table for a meal and a cup of coffee. Jim was a simple man and enjoyed the world around him and loved to share the joys of gardening, serving the Lord, and playing his harmonica! His children will tell you he had a remedy for everything, and it always worked! Stay out of that night air, wear a cap, and keep socks on those feet he would say.
Funeral arrangements are held by Down Funeral Home Marshall, Texas. Graveside service will be held at Algoma Cemetery North on February 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home and graveside. Visitation will be held at Downs Funeral Home on January 31, 2021 from 4:00 - 6:00. The family wishes to say thank you to Dr. Hong Shen, Medical Director with Texas Home Health/Hospice, Jerry Neel, RN, and Katie Cotton, RN. A special thank you to Immanuel Baptist Church, Marshall for the love and support during this journey. The family is grateful for the staff and support of Arbor Grace of Kilgore.
In leu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a Charity of your Choice.
