Jim Spraberry
MARSHALL A graveside service for Mr. Jim Spraberry will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Bro. Morris Brock will officiate the service.
Jim Spraberry, 94, of Marshall, Texas was born on June 26, 1925 in Calhoun County Mississippi to his parents, J.E. Spraberry and Sallie Barker. Mr. Spraberry passed away on June 3, 2020 in Marshall, TX. Mr. Spraberry loved his country and was honored to have served during WWII. He loved the Dallas Cowboys; he was such as dedicated fan that he even received direct attention from the Cowboys. He loved his dogs and cats. He left a very special impression on anyone he ever came in contact with. Above all, Mr. Spraberry loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Spraberry is survived by his children, Daryl Butler and spouse, Pat, Debbie Mayberry and spouse, Randy, Terry Spraberry and spouse, Lisa;grandchildren, Christy Murphy and spouse, Mark, David Bannister and spouse, Jenny, Brittany Booth, and Erin Butler; great-grandchildren, Karlie Rowley, Nathan Rowley, McKenzie Murphy, Madison Murphy, Kameron White and spouse, Colton, Landon Spencer, and Ace Reed; great-great-grandson Dalton White.
Mr. Spraberry is preceded in death by his parents, J.E. Spraberry and Sallie Barker Spraberry; wife, Vera Kilgore Spraberry; brother, G.W. Spraberry; sisters, Mildred Shelton and Rea Tate Kline; granddaughter, Kayla Mayberry.
Online condolences may be made to www.downsfuneralhome.com.
