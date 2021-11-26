Jim Ueckert, Sr.
MARSHALL, TX — Jimmie Ray (Jim) Ueckert, Sr. of Marshall passed away November 19, 2021 in Marshall. He was born February 13, 1943 in Houston, TX to Jesse and Opal Andricks Ueckert. He married Linda Kay Hargiss December 20, 1970 in Marshall. She preceded him in death on July 2, 2021. He was the owner of Linnco Construction until his retirement in 2018. He liked to fish and watch the Dallas Cowboys. .
He is survived by his sons: Jimmie Ray Ueckert, Jr. of Marshall, James Oney, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Marshall, Ricky Oney, Sr. and his wife Cheryl of the Gill Community, Ronnie Oney and his wife Jamie of Marshall; daughters: Jacque Russell and Cheryl Edwards: grandchildren: Brian Oney and his wife Jessica of Marshall, Little Rick Oney, Jr. and his wife Melanie of the Gill Community, Randy Oney and his wife Melanie of Uncertain, Heather Oney of New York, NY, Hailey Ueckert of Marshall; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sisters-in-law: Jane Hill Ueckert of Bellville, TX and Katherine Hargiss of Marshall; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda, brothers: Bruce Ueckert and Jesse Ueckert, Jr., and granddaughter: Lindsay Oney.
A time of visitation with his family will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 E. Travis St. Marshall, TX, with services to follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Interment to follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
He is survived by his sons: Jimmie Ray Ueckert, Jr. of Marshall, James Oney, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Marshall, Ricky Oney, Sr. and his wife Cheryl of the Gill Community, Ronnie Oney and his wife Jamie of Marshall; daughters: Jacque Russell and Cheryl Edwards: grandchildren: Brian Oney and his wife Jessica of Marshall, Little Rick Oney, Jr. and his wife Melanie of the Gill Community, Randy Oney and his wife Melanie of Uncertain, Heather Oney of New York, NY, Hailey Ueckert of Marshall; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sisters-in-law: Jane Hill Ueckert of Bellville, TX and Katherine Hargiss of Marshall; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda, brothers: Bruce Ueckert and Jesse Ueckert, Jr., and granddaughter: Lindsay Oney.
A time of visitation with his family will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 E. Travis St. Marshall, TX, with services to follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Interment to follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.