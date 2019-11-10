Jimmy David Wood
MARSHALL - David Wood
Beloved father, grand-father, and great-grandfather, David Wood, age 75, of Marshall, Texas, passed away on November 6, 2019 with family at his side. David was born on January 29, 1944 in Marshall, Texas to Allen and Mary Elizabeth Wood.
David was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Elizabeth Wood, and his older brother Jerry Allen Wood.
David is survived by his sister Gladys Woods of Jefferson, his youngest son Chad Wood, his devoted daughter Shana Wood, and eldest son Chris Wood and wife Laura; all of Marshall, Texas.
David is also survived by Grandchildren: (siblings) Jaxson Wood and Payton Wood and fiancée Josh Cole, (siblings) Joshua Wood, Austen Shankle, Darby Shankle, and Parker Wood and wife Emily Wood, and his great-grandson Nathaniel Wood.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 in the chapel of Downs Funeral Home with burial to follow in Pope City Cemetery. A time of visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall.
