Jimmy Rushing, Jr.
MARSHALL James Autrey Rushing, Jr. was born July 3, 1957 in Malvern, Arkansas. Jimmy had been a resident of Marshall for 24 years and worked as a forester. Jimmy enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mr. Rushing passed away at the age of 63 on May 18, 2021 in Marshall. He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Rushing and Virginia D. Rushing, and sister, Martha Ruth Rushing.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Cynthia Rushing of Marshall; three children, Mark Blalock, Hunter Rushing, and Devon Rushing; sister, Gail Elaine Rushing; and three grandchildren, Chloe, Chase, and Ozzy Blalock.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorials may be made to University of Arkansas at Monticello School of Forestry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.