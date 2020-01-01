Jo Beth Dorman Kay
LONGVIEW On Monday, December 30, 2019 Jo Beth Kay went to be with Jesus. She was born on September 26, 1929in Leon County, Texas to Donnie and Martha Dorman.
Graveside services will be held at Gill Cemetery Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00a.m. Rev. Matt Paul officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00p.m. at Downs Funeral Home Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Mrs. Kay grew up in Neneveh, Texas and graduated from High School in Centerville, Texas.
After growing up in Leon, County she went on to become a nurse and worked at Palestine Memorial Hospital until 1967.
She met and married the love of her life, Dr. R.H. Kay in 1967 and moved to Marshall, Texas to live on a farm. She loved growing fruits, vegetables, cooking, horseback riding, and quilting.
She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church for 50 years.
She and her husband, Dr. Kay opened their home to many friends and family for over 40 years. They had a ministry of love and healing for family and friends in Gill Community.
She loved to have parties for Halloween and holidays. She made thousands of loaves of Cinnamon Bread at thanksgiving and Christmas for friends and family throughout the years.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Wayne Corley, Jr. and wife, Mary of Lonestar, Texas; David W. Corley and wife, Teri of Henderson, Texas; four grandchildren, Jennifer Pace, Phillip Corley, Staci Benningfield, and Cody Geneva; five great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Dr. R.H. Kay; parents, Donnie and Martha Dorman; brother, William Dorman; sister, Louise Manning.
Serving as active pallbearers will be great-grandsons, Taylor Corley and Carter Pace, grandsons, Phillip Corley, Cody Geneva, David W. Corley and Kyle Dover.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Meritt and Joe Williams.
