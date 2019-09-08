Joan Cunningham Lindsay
WASKOM Graveside services for Joan Cunningham Lindsay, 69 of Waskom will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Restland Cemetery in Waskom under the direction of Downs Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, September 10th at the funeral home.
Joan was born July 20, 1950 in Shreveport, Louisiana, and passed away September 7, 2019 in Marshall, Texas. She was employed by Bell South/AT&T in Shreveport for 30 years. After her retirement she began working as a Reserve Deputy for Harrison County Sheriff's Dept in 1996. She then became a full time Deputy retiring on January 29, 2019 as a Sergeant.
Those left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Lindsay Klark Wallace and Kaylee Wallace; her brother-in-law, Lane Lindsay; her partner in crime, Cindy Black; nephew, Shannon Cunningham and wife Becky, and their children, Kynli, Katie, Jayde and Kohl. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Clark Lindsay and mother, Jane L. Johnson.
